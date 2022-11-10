An ordered reconsideration of a bike trail for a segment of Hubbard Avenue did not go in the direction that nearby residents had hoped. The 10-foot asphalt path, planned between Grimes and 38th avenues, was approved for construction by the Robbinsdale City Council on a 3-1 vote at its Nov. 1 meeting.

Residents have been outspoken about their disdain for the bikeway because it would be built between private property and the curb on city right-of-way. Residents recently presented the City Council with a petition against the trail, with the signatures of 48 homeowners that would be most impacted by the trail.

