An ordered reconsideration of a bike trail for a segment of Hubbard Avenue did not go in the direction that nearby residents had hoped. The 10-foot asphalt path, planned between Grimes and 38th avenues, was approved for construction by the Robbinsdale City Council on a 3-1 vote at its Nov. 1 meeting.
Residents have been outspoken about their disdain for the bikeway because it would be built between private property and the curb on city right-of-way. Residents recently presented the City Council with a petition against the trail, with the signatures of 48 homeowners that would be most impacted by the trail.
The trail is part of a $6.6 million reconstruction project for several segments of roads in the area. Residents are also being assessed an average of $7,000 for the reconstruction project.
Councilmembers opposed
Despite their favor of the bike trail at their Oct. 18 meeting, members of the City Council had agreed to delay voting on the issue. The trail was discussed in a work session immediately before the regular meeting, then formally approved at the regular meeting.
The sole vote against the proposal came from Councilmember George Selman, who called resident feedback “one of the bigger volumes of opposition that I’ve had in quite some time.” His comments were similar at the Oct. 18 meeting, when he voiced general support for bike and pedestrian infrastructure, but said the feedback gave him “pause.”
David Ulbrich, a Hubbard Avenue resident who helped organize the citizen petition, told councilmembers at the Nov. 1 meeting he believed they had more agency to separate with city planning than they let on. He said the city’s Comprehensive Plan identified several areas for bike trails outside of Hubbard, and planned for other outdated projects, like the original Blue Line Light Rail Extension route on railroad corridor.
“Things have changed,” Ulbrich said.
Welcome Avenue resident David Robins encouraged the council to take “a more personal view” of the issue.
“The residents of Hubbard Avenue North have very graciously accepted the assessments ... perhaps we ought to consider giving them the small victory [of voting down the bike trail],” Robins said.
Councilmembers in favor
Councilmembers voting in favor also explained their positions.
Councilmember Pat Backen said on his 12 years on the council, the bike path had been discussed several times. He said there was urgency to construct it now, in tandem with the street reconstruction, versus later to be fiscally responsible. Additionally, he mentioned traffic calming benefits.
“For me, this hits on all fronts,” Backen said. “There are many, many, many things that I don’t want in the state, in the country, in the city, but we’re all part of a community and we all have to look at what’s best for the community.”
Mayor Bill Blonigan said his favor for the bike trail was “not without some trepidation.” He acknowledged neighbors’ claims that the bike path didn’t have enough connections and would essentially be “a trail to nowhere” until more links were paved. He concluded that bike trails were built “one step at a time, that’s what you have to do.”
Councilmember Sheila Webb said she wanted to recognize the residents that had spoken against the bike trail, but supported the bike trail to create “safer communities, safer roads,” and to honor the city’s planning that had been ongoing “long before I even took this seat.”
The project is slated to go out for bid in the winter and construction will begin in the spring.
