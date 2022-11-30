This year marks the return of a dazzling holiday tradition. Back from its pandemic hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on a 168-stop, international tour through the U.S. and Canada, with local stops in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Minneapolis.
The holiday train is a free, family-friendly event organized by Canadian Pacific Railways since 1999. Each stop begins with the arrival of the train, decorated in hundreds of thousands of LED lights, followed by a boxcar concert of singalong holiday music.
Each stop includes an opportunity to raise money for local food shelves. Organizers ask that all attendees bring a cash or non-perishable food donation, if they are able.
The train is scheduled to stop in Golden Valley at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at the railroad crossing at Golden Hills Drive, near the Allianz building. Parking is typically offered within the on-site ramp. The program is expected to take place 5-5:30 p.m.
The train will then move to St. Louis Park, with a scheduled 6 p.m. arrival time and 6:15-6:45 program at the intersection of Library Lane and West Lake Street.
The final stop of the night will be at Lions Park in Minneapolis with an 8 p.m. arrival time, and 8:15-8:45 p.m. program.
Visitors are highly encouraged to bundle up for the weather and arrive early to watch the train enter the crossing.
For those that can’t catch the train Dec. 13, additional Minnesota stops are scheduled Dec. 11, 12 and 14. Stops include the cities of Cottage Grove, St. Paul, Loretto and Buffalo.
Food shelves benefiting this year are People Responding in Social Ministry in Golden Valley and St. Louis Park Emergency Program in St. Louis Park. The food shelves will have donation stations set up at the stop in their respective city. In total, 20 Minnesota food banks will benefit from the event.
To date, Canadian Pacific reports that the event has provided $21 million in relief and 5 million pounds of food.
In a press release, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific recommended monetary donations at the event to “further” the impact to those in need.
“Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need,” the release read.
Performing at the Minnesota stops for the train’s 24th year will be Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
Doyle is a Canadian singer, songwriter and actor. He was the frontman of the now-disbanded band Great Big Sea. He launched his solo music career in 2012.
Prescott is a Canadian singer-songwriter. She has toured extensively alongside acts like Terri Clark, Matchbox 20 guitarist Kyle Cook and Dallas Smith.
The holiday train is, in reality, two trains. Beginning Nov. 22, the trains depart from Montreal to make their festive journeys.
Since 2020, the trains have remained in a depot for the winter season to limit would-be event attendees from contracting COVID-19. Instead of an in-person event, Canadian Pacific hosted a virtual concert and made donations to food shelves that typically benefited from the Holiday Train stops.
New this year is the CP Holiday Train Tracker, an interactive map that tracks the trains east to west movements across America in real time.
