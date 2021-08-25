A schedule for safety improvements for pedestrians and motorists at the intersection of Highway 55 and Douglas Drive was announced by the city physical development department at the Aug. 17 Golden Valley City Council meeting.
City Engineer Jeff Oliver briefed council on the project, which must utilize $6.5 million in granted state funds by 2024. The project was awarded as part of the state bonding bill in 2020, but required some modifications that were approved in the 2021 session.
Oliver said the design was currently at 60% to 75% completion by Golden Valley design engineering company WSB and Associates. He anticipated an open house in the beginning of 2022 and right-of-way acquisition and final designs completed by fall 2022. Construction could begin as early as May 2023 with completion in November.
The improvements will include a pedestrian underpass and roundabout for vehicles to improve safety in the area.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said she knew from experience that the intersection as-is was “not safe and not easy” to cross, and thanked Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) for her efforts to get the project funded.
