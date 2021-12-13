The city of Golden Valley is having a grand re-opening of its warming houses just in time for the skating season 9:45 a.m. Dec. 18, at Hampshire Park, 1601 Louisiana Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Youth residents can enter a drawing to cut the ceremonial ribbon, then stay to skate and enjoy a treat after. Parents or guardians can enter their children in the drawing at www.surveymonkey.com/r/gvribboncutting. Entrants must be Golden Valley residents and under 18 years of age. If chosen, the child and a guardian must be available around 9:45 a.m. Dec. 18.

Event will be canceled if weather doesn’t cooperate.

For questions, call 763-512-2345.

