The city of Golden Valley is having a grand re-opening of its warming houses just in time for the skating season 9:45 a.m. Dec. 18, at Hampshire Park, 1601 Louisiana Ave. N., Golden Valley.
Youth residents can enter a drawing to cut the ceremonial ribbon, then stay to skate and enjoy a treat after. Parents or guardians can enter their children in the drawing at www.surveymonkey.com/r/gvribboncutting. Entrants must be Golden Valley residents and under 18 years of age. If chosen, the child and a guardian must be available around 9:45 a.m. Dec. 18.
Event will be canceled if weather doesn’t cooperate.
For questions, call 763-512-2345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.