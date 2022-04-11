Tim McMahon, an avid curler, author, history buff and past president of the St. Paul Curling Club will give a presentation entitled, “What the Heck is Curling? The Proud and Storied History of Curling in Minnesota” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14 the Golden Valley Historical Society’s Historic Church, 6731 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley.
The program is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow.
McMahon comes from a family of curlers who enjoy the sport which originated in Scotland. He is co-author of “100 Roaring Years on Selby Avenue: The St. Paul Curling Club.”
The book chronicles the history of the St. Paul Curling Club, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the largest curling club in the United States, with more than 1,200 members. Club members have competed in national, international, and Olympics competitions.
McMahon’s presentation will sample the book’s stories about generations of curlers through the Roaring ’20s, the Great Depression, the war years, the first women curlers in the 1950s, Olympic curling playdowns in the 1980s, and the popularity of curling today.
An example of this popularity in Golden Valley is the outdoor pub curling leagues on four synthetic “ice sheets,” believed to be the first in Minnesota, for beginners and casual curlers at Brookview Golden Valley.
