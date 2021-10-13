The New Hope Police Department has opened a request for information following an exchange of gunfire that happened in the retail area of 7201 Bass Lake Road in New Hope just after 2 p.m. Oct. 12.

According to the department, officers responded to the Holiday Stationstore near Bass Lake Road and Nevada Avenue due to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers determined that there had been an exchange of gunfire between individuals that had since fled the area.

The department reported that there were no known injuries at this time. Officers believe the act was not random in nature and there is likely no known threat to the public.

Passersby that took to social media over the incident said the gas station was shut down with several squad cars parked at the gas station. The New Hope department said their investigators were dispatched to the area, as was the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip to newhopemn.gov/tip411.Tipsters may also text NHPD followed by their tip to 847411.

