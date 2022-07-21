Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies is attempting to fill the gap between demand for donated breast milk in hospitals and a large number of interested donors. The nonprofit, which received its accreditation from the Human Milks Banking Association of North America in 2019, has been coordinating the pasteurization of donated breast milk from mothers all across Minnesota and North and South Dakota for babies in need.
In that short amount of time, Executive Director Linda Dech said 460,000 ounces of milk has been shuttled in and out of the nonprofit’s tiny office in a sleepy building on Golden Valley’s Nevada Avenue. The output is all thanks to a three-person pasteurization team, who works quickly to move product out of limited freezer and cooler space and into the lab. Production is limited by staff, space, and sometimes, the stubbornness of the donations to remain solid.
“We actually have issues with milk not thawing fast enough,” Dech said. “When you put a lot of frozen liquid together, it just keeps itself cold.”
Operations have already expanded to a second suite, and the nonprofit’s reach is inching ever-closer to its goal.
“We’re not able to serve all of our hospitals yet in Minnesota, and our mission is to serve Minnesota and the Dakotas, and surrounding areas,” Dech said.
In order to reach that benchmark, the nonprofit knows it will need to more than double its space. For Dech, its one step at a time for an organization that is very much in its developing stages.
Thanking donors who give ‘bereavement milk’
It isn’t necessarily common knowledge that these banks exist in the first place, so it may come as a surprise that many donors’ stories often begin with the loss of a child.
Scott said many partnering hospitals offer information about donating to the milk bank as part of their services to a mother when their pregnancy doesn’t go as planned. It is a difficult and deeply personal choice. It can be empowering for a mother coming to terms with a body wanting to provide for a child that didn’t survive.
For milk banks across the nation, bereavement milk is a gift that is difficult to repay. As the Golden Valley bank leveled out from its early hurdles as an organization, it began to consider how it could thank these families, and mothers, for their contributions in a time when their worlds likely felt upside down.
Kris Scott, a founding member of the milk bank’s donor coordinating team and retired lactation consultant from Edina, and Renee Torbenson, a longtime advocate for the creation of the Minnesota milk bank and a retired early childhood family educator at Robbinsdale’s North Memorial Health Hospital, decided to celebrate each life that had brought a donor to the organization since it was founded. The result is a large quilt, made by Alice Ellison, Bernice Musech, Janet Menary and Tammie Hammerstad. It hangs now, along with a dedication placard, at the milk bank’s second suite.
Fastened to the quilt are 50 fabric butterflies, positioned to appear as if they are flying in formation, or resting on appliqued flowers on the quilt. Each butterfly bears the name of a lost child.
Torbenson said for each butterfly on the quilt, another is sent home with the family of the lost child, to serve as a reminder of their brief impact on the world.
“Any time a parent has lost a child, you don’t want them forgotten,” Torbenson said. “And I think that’s a fear because many times people are afraid to mention the baby’s name once they’re gone and time has passed, because they think it’s going to remind the parents of it. The reality is that’s never away from your mind.”
A dedication ceremony for the quilt took place mid-June at Brookview Golden Valley.
As the bereavement side of the milk bank continues to develop for these families, Torbenson and Scott anticipate more resources will be built for the professionals that interact with them; more outreach events and opportunities will be planned to thank them, and many more butterflies will be sewed to honor them.
“As you can see, it’s filling up,” Torbenson said, gesturing to the quilt in the second suite. “We’re going to have to do another quilt, probably in the next year.”
The milk bank today
Dech estimated that right now, 90% of milk donations go to hospitals in the metro area, often to babies remaining in the hospital due to complications or premature birth. Other times, hospitals will send a small amount of donated “bridge milk” home to new parents having a difficult time with breastfeeding.
The difference donor milk can make on these infants is astounding, Dech said.
“Research has been showing that there is an importance of human milk for human babies, especially for the preemies,” Dech said. “There’s a condition called necrotizing enterocolitis, a severe gut disease, that when mom’s milk isn’t available, donor’s milk has shown to decrease it by almost 50%.”
According to John Hopkins Medicine, breastfeeding in the first 6 months of a baby’s life can prevent or minimize the severity of illness, infection and future conditions; is better absorbed and “gentle” on developing body systems than other nutrition options, and has noted benefits for eyesight and the brain.
While these benefits are best delivered using the milk of the baby’s biological mother, donor milk is “the next best thing,” Dech said.
Nutrient content varies a lot from donor to donor, so when milk leaves the production line in Golden Valley, it is actually a blend of donations from three to five different donors. Donors must also undergo a thorough health screening and blood test to ensure they are good candidates for the program.
A hub in the Midwest
Dech previously worked for the Minnesota Department of Health’s Women, Infants and Children Program, and has spent many decades advocating for the benefits of breastfeeding. She said she supports a parents’ decision to formula feed, as “it’s been shown to work,” but wants babies, especially those receiving specialized care, to at least have access to human breast milk should it be viewed as the best option.
Scott has seen firsthand what formula can do to the undeveloped digestive system of a premature baby. It’s these personal experiences that brought her out of retirement as the first hire for the fledgling nonprofit three years ago.
“To know that this was coming here to the Twin Cities, that within hours, milk could get to a hospital where it was needed, just excited me,” said Scott.
Grassroots support for a Minnesota milk bank began as early as 2012. Previously, Minnesota hospitals had to source donated milk from one of the other 30 milk banks in the country, the closest are in Iowa, Colorado, Ohio and Illinois. Dech said Minnesota was an ideal location to become the 31st, as it has one of the highest breastfeeding rates in the country.
Because of this, sourcing a robust donor registry hasn’t been too difficult.
“The donors are there, they’re calling us. We have not had to do any real marketing,” Dech said.
The shortage of infant formula has only boosted interest, she added.
The nonprofit has found partners in odd places, like with Angel Flight Central. The milk bank qualifies through the nonprofit to receive free air transport of its donations from the farther reaches of the state. Pilots are volunteers. Dech said when the milk bank first signed on to receive aid from the network, many pilots were grounded by the pandemic and trying to log hours in the sky to maintain their licenses. Donations can also be delivered to collection points, or depots, or shipped overnight.
Whether it’s getting pilots back in the air, pulling medical professionals out of retirement, or convincing a donor to drive miles to a collection point, the milk bank continues to compel volunteers to go the extra mile to provide this nutrition to babies in need.
“I call it my merryweather concept,” Scott said. “The saying goes, Merriweather stepped forward and said ‘Perhaps I can soften the blow.’ I have always been one to want to make a difference.”
