FW21NW_GVmilkbank4.JPG
FW21NW_GVmilkbank3.JPG

Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies is attempting to fill the gap between demand for donated breast milk in hospitals and a large number of interested donors. The nonprofit, which received its accreditation from the Human Milks Banking Association of North America in 2019, has been coordinating the pasteurization of donated breast milk from mothers all across Minnesota and North and South Dakota for babies in need.

In that short amount of time, Executive Director Linda Dech said 460,000 ounces of milk has been shuttled in and out of the nonprofit’s tiny office in a sleepy building on Golden Valley’s Nevada Avenue. The output is all thanks to a three-person pasteurization team, who works quickly to move product out of limited freezer and cooler space and into the lab. Production is limited by staff, space, and sometimes, the stubbornness of the donations to remain solid.

FW21NW_GVmilkbank5.jpg
FW21NW_GVmilkbank6.jpg
FW21NW_GVmilkbank2-2.JPG
FW21NW_GVmilkbank1-2.JPG

