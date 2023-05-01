On April 19, 81 people shuffled into the Crystal Community Center and signed in. Led by George Selman, former Robbinsdale City Councilmember for Ward 3, and Robbinsdale resident Karen Shull, the two had pulled together a group of presenters to showcase the new community group SLR81, or Stop Light Rail on County Road 81.

“For the (city council members) that will support light rail going through the center of Robbinsdale: It’s going to be my life’s mission to remove them from the council,” Selman said. “I would hope that they would just educate themselves further and listen to their residents and change their positions.”

