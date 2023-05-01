On April 19, 81 people shuffled into the Crystal Community Center and signed in. Led by George Selman, former Robbinsdale City Councilmember for Ward 3, and Robbinsdale resident Karen Shull, the two had pulled together a group of presenters to showcase the new community group SLR81, or Stop Light Rail on County Road 81.
“For the (city council members) that will support light rail going through the center of Robbinsdale: It’s going to be my life’s mission to remove them from the council,” Selman said. “I would hope that they would just educate themselves further and listen to their residents and change their positions.”
The SLR81 group does not want a train to bridge Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis, specifically not a train that would plop new stations into Robbinsdale, Crystal, and Golden Valley. The Metropolitan Council is currently working on an environmental review, municipal consent, engineering, and station area planning for the light rail extension. The Blue Line is expected to open no sooner than 2028, but there are many steps between now and then.
SLR81 thinks it’s not too late to stop the trains from coming.
What’s wrong with trains?
Why doesn’t SLR81 want this form of public transportation? It varies.
Some people in the room didn’t want any public transportation at all. Others thought there should be a bus route instead of a train.
In the case of Selman, he told the Sun Post he wanted the Blue Line to be built along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. This was the plan until August 2020, when the Metropolitan Council formally announced that they could not come to an agreement with the railroad company. BNSF refused to negotiate with the project officials on right-of-way usage beginning in January 2018.
Selman told the Sun Post he was frustrated that the Metropolitan Council hadn’t established an agreement with the railroad before spending years in planning the light rail extension. The corridor’s plan currently retains a similar alignment to the previous one, connecting northern Brooklyn Park to Target Field in Minneapolis.
Now, however, the Met Council is planning to put the light rail along County Road 81. Once the route shifted east to County Road 81, Selman no longer supported the plan.
Another argument against the train is that the Met Council’s ridership data is from 2019, which does not take into account post-pandemic movement trends. Some believe the train is not needed anymore because fewer people are traveling.
Traffic and safety concerns are tossed around SLR81 as well. Potential crime on public transit is a key reason why one member, David Robins, who ran unsuccessfully for Robbinsdale City Council last year, is against the train.
Efforts to protest
Among the presenters on April 19 was Tim David, of the “No Rush Line Coalition,” who spoke about his campaign to stop the Met Council from building bus stations in White Bear Lake and Maplewood.
“We had the city of White Bear Lake pass a resolution that said ‘no Met Council (bus rapid transit) shall enter the jurisdiction of the city of White Bear Lake,’” David said. “And we had the city of Maplewood just in the past couple weeks pass a resolution asking the Met Council to re-evaluate an alternative route. The Met Council has agreed to both resolutions, even though there’s no state law to prevent them from doing what they wanted to do.”
The Purple Line, formerly called the Rush Line, originally had been ending the bus line in the city of White Bear Lake. Since early 2022, the idea has been to end the route in Maplewood instead. The Purple Line officials explained in its April 27 newsletter that the project is currently evaluating a new route in the city of Maplewood along White Bear Avenue.
Is rerouting a bus the same as rerouting a train? David believes if the people living along Bottineau Boulevard rally together, flood city officials with messages and carpet their yards with “Stop Light Rail on County Road 81” signs, the group will be able to stop the public transit plan.
Mary Pattock, who has been a board member of the Lakes and Park Alliance of Minneapolis trying to stop the Southwest Light Rail from impacting lakes and parks in Minneapolis, told the audience a little about advocating for Met Council reform.
“You can’t trust them,” Pattock said of the regional council.
Pattock believes the council ought to be a group of elected officials instead of people handpicked by the governor. Right now, they are appointed by the governor and charged with spending $1.3 billion annually, according to their publicly viewable 2023 budget.
“They’re not responsible to the public,” Pattock said. “They’re responsible to only one person, and they have oodles and oodles of money. I don’t think we’ve ever had – in my lifetime – a corrupt governor, but we could have one at some moment in time. ... This is like a plum dangling for crime, for organized crime.”
Speakers Pattock and David both encouraged audiences to read up on laws going through the state legislature, and to write representatives about issues about Met Council reform.
At the end of the evening, Robins asked the crowd for donations of time or money. There were cookies and door prizes and a chance to ask each of the core members questions at the end. As of April 25, Robins told the Sun Post the group had recruited 11 volunteers and raised $750.
“We expect to be present at events throughout the area this summer,” Robins wrote. “If people see us out there, we hope they come up to our table, say hello, and examine our fact sheet. If they see a sign, perhaps they’ll be motivated to check out our website. It’s really informative, and the facts speak for themselves. We want people to form their own opinions.”
To learn more about SLR81, go to slr81.org. To learn more about the METRO Blue Line Extension light rail transit project, go to bluelineext.org.
