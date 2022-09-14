Golden Valley’s police chief, Virgil L. Green, Sr., was sworn into office in a packed council chambers Sept. 6. Green, who built his several-decade career in southern states like Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, said he looked forward to leading the suburban department into an era of “21st-century community policing.”
Green is the first African American male to hold a police chief position in the city of Golden Valley.
Swearing in the chief was Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Green recited the oath, line for line, as Ellison introduced it.
“I will never betray my badge my integrity my character or the public trust,” the oath read. “I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions.”
In the chambers that evening were community members and Green’s family, as well as uniformed members of the police and fire departments.
Mayor Shep Harris recognized the audience in welcome before the ceremony began.
“I see so many community members who are here,” Harris said. “It is a wonderful and very special moment for the city.”
When the swear-in was complete, audience members rose from their seats and offered Green extended applause.
A long-awaited event
The ceremony was a long-awaited one for the Golden Valley community. Green was given a conditional offer for the chief role in March, but had his swearing-in delayed due to a requirement to complete Minnesota’s Reciprocity Licensing Exam for out-of-state law enforcement officers. The requirements are set forth by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.
During this time, Green served the city in a non-sworn capacity.
Green has worked in law enforcement for 38 years. He previously served as police chief for the Boley and Spencer police departments in Oklahoma, the Helena-West Helena police department in Arkansas, and was recently named deputy police chief for the Tulsa, Oklahoma school district.
The New Mexico native has a bachelor’s degree in police administration from the American Military University.
He enters the department at a crucial time in its history. In at least the past year, the department has had significant staffing struggles. In June, Assistant Police Chief Alice White reported that the department was in a “critical” state, and was 50% operational compared to the staffing that the city budgeted for. At the time, White and Green told the Golden Valley City Council that they had concerns about the impact low staffing was having on response times and officer health.
Since that meeting, the city has contracted with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to help fill shifts, as well as contracted with an additional third party to assist with investigations. Policy adjustments were also made to protect officers from losing earned vacation time, which due to the circumstances, they were opting not to use.
Remarks from the chief
Green said he did not take lightly his role as the department’s first Black male chief, but added that the honor extended beyond himself. He took a moment to recognize his fellow officers, and invited Assistant Police Chief Alice White to the podium.
“This isn’t only a special moment for me, this is a special moment for the police department,” Green said. “This is probably the first time in the state of Minnesota where there’s been a Black male and a Black female to lead a police department.”
White briefly became Golden Valley’s first Black chief of police when she assumed the interim role in May. Previously, she served the department as an operations commander, and before that, she served 17 years in the Minneapolis Police Department.
Green recounted his path to the role, which began with recruitment.
“I never thought somebody from Oklahoma would be in Minnesota,” Green said. “I’m definitely honored and humbled to have been through that process.”
He said during the process, it was clear that the Golden Valley City Council, City Manager Tim Cruikshank and the city staff members were seeking a “different vision to move this police department.” For anyone that had “doubts” about how the process was conducted, Green offered that “doubt was not something a lot of people took to concern.” He recognized the “hard work” the city had embarked on to involve the community and citizen commissions in the hiring process.
He also thanked Ellison for participating in the ceremony.
“To have the Attorney General from Minnesota do your oath of office is – I mean, you can’t get any better than that,” Green said.
Calls for unity
Ellison himself offered a few remarks.
“We have an excellent, well-qualified chief in Chief Green. He has pulled together the experience on the street, the academic achievement, he’s done all the things that make him qualified to be the chief,” Ellison said. “But even with all those qualifications, he needs our help. He needs us to back him, to help him, he needs us to cooperate with him, to help explain what’s going on, to share information and to let him know that we believe in him.”
Ellison concluded with his belief that both a “tough cop” and a “compassionate person who understands justice” weren’t mutually exclusive, and was needed in law enforcement.
Mayor Harris rounded out the comments with his thanks to those gathered.
“The old adage of it takes a village ... I’m looking at the village right now,” Harris said.
Harris said it was the city’s public safety organizations, residents, community organizations and commissions that created “a strong fabric that makes this community very special, very unique, and very successful.” He said he was “thrilled” to have the chief and his family in the council chambers that night, and looked forward “to many happy days ahead.”
After the swearing in, celebrations continued at the city’s community center, Brookview, for a reception and meet and greet.
