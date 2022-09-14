P215NW_GVswearin3.JPG

Virgil Green raises his hand and repeats the oath of office as spoken by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellision for his swearing-in ceremony Sept. 6.

 (VIDEO STILLS)
P215NW_GVswearin4.JPG

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green shakes the hand of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison immediately following Green’s oath of office in the Golden Valley City Council Chambers Sept. 6.

Golden Valley’s police chief, Virgil L. Green, Sr., was sworn into office in a packed council chambers Sept. 6. Green, who built his several-decade career in southern states like Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, said he looked forward to leading the suburban department into an era of “21st-century community policing.”

Green is the first African American male to hold a police chief position in the city of Golden Valley.

P215NW_GVswearin2.JPG

The audience stands and applauds at the conclusion of Virgil Green’s swearing-in ceremony as Golden Valley Chief of Police Sept. 6 at City Hall.
P215NW_GVswearin7.JPG

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green invites Assistant Chief Alice White to the podium during his remarks to the audience gathered for his Sept. 6 swearing-in ceremony.
P215NW_GVswearin5.JPG

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green shakes the hand of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison immediately following Green’s oath of office in the Golden Valley City Council Chambers Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments