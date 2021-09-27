The Robbinsdale Board of Education filled its director vacancy at its Sept. 22 meeting. Sharon Brooks Green will become the seventh director to the school board, beginning in November.
Green’s seat was previously occupied by Pam Lindberg, who left the board in mid-August due to ongoing “verbal attacks” from the district community. Lindberg had been serving a second four-year term, which was set to expire in December 2022. Green will serve the remainder of Lindberg’s term.
Due to the timing of Lindberg’s resignation, the board was, by law, able to make an appointment instead of host a special election.
Chair David Boone said the board put an open call for candidates the day of Lindberg’s last day, Aug. 17, and closed the application window Aug. 30. Nine applications were received, and narrowed to four at the board’s Sept. 8 work session. Interviews for the four candidates occurred Sept. 15.
“It was a challenging decision,” Boone said. “Which was good, because we have quality candidates to decide from.”
Green has been a resident of the district for over 10 years, first in New Hope and Crystal for the past four years. Her three children are graduates of Robbinsdale Cooper High School. She has a Master’s degree in advocacy and political leadership and is currently a student seeking a doctoral degree in public policy and administration.
Green is also the Founder and CEO of Peace of Hope, a nonprofit that provides professional resources to supporters of the imprisoned. The Brooklyn Center organization was founded in 2012.
“Being a School Board Director in the Robbinsdale Area School District is a privilege that I have been appointed to, but even more so, I am honored to fulfill,” said Green in a statement to Sun Newspapers. “I believe the children are our future and they deserve the best foundation through education that we have to offer. In my role as a RAS school board director, I have the opportunity to be an integral part of achieving our stated mission with respect for each young scholar enrolled in our school district.”
Green will begin attending Robbinsdale School Board meetings in November. Currently, a business meeting and work session are scheduled 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Education Service Center 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope. A regular school board meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Education Service Center.
