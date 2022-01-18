The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Robert Dewayne McCloud for premeditated first-degree murder earlier this month.
McCloud, 65 of Brooklyn Center, was originally charged with intentional second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Lauri Deatherage in her Grimes Avenue Robbinsdale home days after she remarried.
McCloud was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury Jan. 13 with the amended charge to first-degree murder. He made his first appearance in court the next day. A jury trial is expected to commence April 11.
Robbinsdale police found Deatherage deceased in her bedroom the morning of June 18. According to the criminal complaint, officers observed head trauma to the victim and recovered a discharged cartridge casing lying on the floor. An autopsy determined that Deatherage died from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the complaint, the person who reported the shooting also had knowledge McCloud had recently purchased a handgun and had visited Deatherage’s home the day of her death.
McCloud was located at his residence on the 6200 block of Unity Avenue North in Brooklyn Center, where he admitted to shooting Deatherage in her bed after she began to reach for her telephone. McCloud told police that he shot her because he believed she was going to call 911. Officers found clothes that appeared to be covered in blood, a key to Deatherage’s home, and a handgun with a live round in its chamber.
Prior to the murder, McCloud mailed flash drives with a prerecorded message to family members. In the recording, McCloud said that he planned to commit suicide, and while he knew it was wrong to involve his ex-wife, she had just remarried and “he wasn’t going to let ‘that hillbilly’ get all his stuff and his wife,” the criminal complaint read.
McCloud also told police that though he had planned to commit suicide, he had decided to leave Deatherage’s home after shooting her.
Deatherage had remarried at her home June 13 during a block party celebration. The Robbinsdale City Council approved a street closure on 35th Avenue between Grimes and France Avenues for the wedding.
Deatherage filed for divorce from McCloud in 2017. The two were married in 2000.
Per statute, those found guilty of first-degree murder in the state of Minnesota serve a mandatory life sentence.
