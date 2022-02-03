Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan have named the Blue Line Extension as a potential beneficiary in their list of supplemental budget recommendations for 2022. If approved by state government, the ongoing light rail project could secure $200 million in funding.
The Metropolitan Council reported that the funding proposal was “the largest share of funding the state could commit at this point in the project.” According to recent estimates, the light rail extension staff have completed about 4% of the total needed engineering thus far.
Currently, county, Met Council and Metro Transit staff are collecting feedback to identify a community-supported route recommendation. The recommendation is expected sometime this spring. According to a release by the council, an additional route recommendation is expected in the summer.
“This action recognizes the many benefits this project will bring to communities along the line, our region, and state,” read a Met Council release. “It also acknowledges the clear calls from communities of color and working-class families along the corridor for enhanced transit service that meets their needs.
“The Blue Line Extension will connect people to education, health care, employment, and opportunities. It is the next critical leg of a world-class regional transit network that will connect our region, reduce disparities, address climate change, and position our state for inclusive prosperity and growth for generations to come. The funds would be part of the local share that could be matched by federal dollars.”
If completed, the project will connect the existing Blue Line’s northernmost station, Target Field in Minneapolis, several miles north to Brooklyn Park via County Road 81, through the cities of Crystal and Robbinsdale.
The proposal is one of several that the Walz administration has offered as the state legislature considers a significant budget surplus in a non-budgeting year. In December, Minnesota Management and Budget estimated that the surplus will be $7.7 billion for the fiscal 2022-2023 biennium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.