On June 13 at the 6400 block of Westchester Circle, “a Golden Valley woman in her 80s was injured during an attempted carjacking at her home,” according to a press release from the city.

According to Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green, while she was outside watering her lawn around noon, a woman noticed five Black males stop in front of her home.

