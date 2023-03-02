FW02NW_DiscoverSLP1.jpg

Scenes from the MinnesoThai Festival in September. It was the largest event to occupy a festival site in West End to date. Events like this signal the area’s return to popularity following the pandemic.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS COURTESY OF DISCOVER ST. LOUIS PARK)

For an industry that was hit “as bad as you can imagine” in 2020, Becky Bakken has a surprisingly rosy outlook.

Discover St. Louis Park previously expected hospitality in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley to rebound from the pandemic by 2024. Bakken, the president and CEO of the marketing organization, is now saying that could happen earlier after a promising 2022.

FW02NW_DiscoverSLP3.JPG

The lodging tax that funds Discover St. Louis Park is an indicator of the health of the hospitality industry in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley. The tax is collected from guests that stay at any of Discover’s 9 participating hotels. By month, this graph tracks the tax revenue from its strongest year (2019, in green) to its weakest (2020, in purple). Orange and blue show a rebound in lodging tax revenue in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
FW02NW_DiscoverSLP2.jpg

