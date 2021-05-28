A May 22 shooting in downtown Minneapolis that left two dead and eight wounded included Golden Valley resident Charlie Bernard Johnson, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported. Johnson died of gunshot injuries to the chest. He was 21 years old.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and First Avenue North. Nearby nightclub Monarch Minneapolis said in a statement that the shooting began between multiple people in an parking lot adjacent to the club at the intersection of First Avenue and Fourth Street North.
Minneapolis police on the scene to monitor bar close responded to the scene, which was described as “exceptionally chaotic” in a department statement. According to the statement, officers found several people laying on the ground with wounds; two adult males were found deceased. Preliminary investigation led officers to believe that a verbal confrontation between two people in a crowded area escalated, and the two drew guns and began shooting at each other.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo commented on the incident.
“These brazen senseless acts of gun violence must stop,” his statement read. “The perpetrators of these crimes should never find refuge or anonymity in our communities.”
Johnson was a mechanical engineering major at the University of St. Thomas, due to graduate later that day. In a statement, University President Julie Sullivan said the school community was shocked and saddened by news of the senior’s death.
“We grieve with his family and friends and pray for their comfort. On a day he and his family should have been celebrating his graduation from our School of Engineering, we are devastated by this loss,” said Sullivan.
St. Thomas reported that Johnson was recognized in all three commencement ceremonies with his name read and an empty chair placed with a cap and gown. A member of his family accepted his diploma on his behalf.
