Hotel revenue in 2020 in Golden Valley and St. Louis Park is expected to be 28% of what it was in 2019, reported Becky Bakken to the Golden Valley City Council at the Feb. 2 meeting. Bakken, the CEO of Discover St. Louis Park, reported this and other returns from the local, state, and national tourism market in the pandemic year.
Discover St. Louis Park is a 501(c)6 destination marketing organization. It was created to draw tourism to St. Louis Park in 2011 and began representing Golden Valley in 2017. It draws its revenue via lodging tax from the 1,117 rooms in St. Louis Park’s seven hotels and the 244 rooms in Golden Valley’s two hotels.
While 2020 numbers have not been finalized, month-to-month data is available on how hotels and tourism were impacted in a year of lockdowns and shuttering businesses. In both cities, April daily hotel rates dropped from $149 in 2019 to $83 in 2020; in November, a room the cost $120 in 2019 dropped to $88 in 2020.
Occupancy rates told a similar story. Hotels were 11% occupied in April 2020 compared to 73% in April 2019. In November, 18% of rooms were occupied in 2020, 57% in 2019. Hotel data is released two months after the month concludes, so data for December and January is not yet available.
Discover St. Louis Park furloughs
Because the financial vitality of Discover St. Louis Park relies heavily on the taxes collected by local hotels, the organization also suffered.
Bakken said five employees were reduced to two part-timers by the end of 2020. The two have since been restored to full-time work.
“We wanted to make sure we could stay solvent, and be here and ready and well-positioned to really market and promote this area like crazy again,” Bakken told the council. She added that despite the staff cuts, the board of directors met at a pace higher “than normal” in 2020.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank commended Bakken’s leadership after her presentation. He identified himself as a member of the organization’s board of directors.
State tourism findings
Tourism statistics in Minnesota were nearly parallel to the local data. A survey led by Explore Minnesota and the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank found that the operators of nearly half of restaurants and food service operations and 30% of hotels felt like they could face insolvency in the first quarter of 2021. Sixty percent of hotel owners feared insolvency by the summer.
That correlates to 600 of Minnesota’s 1,000 hotels facing foreclosure, said Bakken. She warranted that the survey was conducted before restrictions in the state were loosened and the population received another round of stimulus funding, so outlooks may have shifted in a more positive direction.
Anticipating a return to normal
Bakken said that national and state research points to a small uptick in tourism in 2021, but no “return to normal” for a few years.
“It’s looking like it will take until 2024 for these major metrics to come back to where there were in 2019,” Bakken said.
For now, indicators of that return are beginning to appear.
“Planners are still planning, the corporate and big event side is ramping up much more in 2022 and beyond,” Bakken said. She said a common market prediction is that leisure travel will return to pre-pandemic numbers before corporate travel, which could mean that her organization may have to “pivot” in that direction more than it had before this and next year. Typical leisure travel to the two cities is often via youth sports tournaments, she said, which were not occurring yet.
Bakken did have a few positives to report. The nonprofit stayed active virtually, through local business spotlights, outreach and blogging. Bakken said the organization’s social media presence grew by 16% on Instagram and 9% on Facebook in 2020. She said many of the posts weren’t directed to prospective tourists, but those who live in or near St. Louis Park and Golden Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.