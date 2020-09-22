Golden Valley Arts and St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts has announced that the organizations will host a 2021 Artist Showcase virtually this winter in partnership with Brookview Golden Valley. In May, the showcase will be available for in-person viewing at the new interpretive center at the Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park.
The 2021 showcase will include artwork from up to 100 artists, with new possibilities of online gallery experiences to feature musicians, filmmakers, dancers and poets, and new ways to engage with our local artists. Submissions in 2D, 3D and recorded work categories may be made Oct. 1-31. Artists who live, work or learn in the two cities are welcome to submit work. Details and submission guidelines are at slpfota.org/artistshowcase. Community members interested in being a part of the Artist Showcase Selection Team can also find more information on the website.
Online gallery experiences at Brookview Golden Valley open Jan. 29 for the community’s first look at the selected visual art, recorded music and dance performances, poetry readings, and artist workshops. The in-person gallery at Westwood Hills Nature Center in May will adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions.
