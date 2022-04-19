The city of Golden Valley is calling on the State Legislature to aid its reinvestment into the city’s downtown. Two requests are being put before the lawmaking body: the first, to authorize a local sales tax question on the fall 2022 general election ballot, and the second, a $17 million bonding request to construct a new fire station.
The tax would be applied to all transactions in the city that already are subject to the state tax. The current version of the bill plans a 0.75% tax on all qualifying transactions for a period of up to 30 years. It would help pay for half of a new public works building.
Money collected from the local tax would begin a multi-decade process to relocate government buildings out of the city’s downtown area at the intersection of Highway 55 and Winnetka Avenue North. Currently, the area accommodates a cluster of government buildings, including public works facilities, City Hall, a post office, and police/fire station, as well as commercial and retail businesses.
The downtown fire station is expected to remain if bonding is awarded. A new station would be constructed somewhere in the eastern side of town near highways 55 and 100.
Fire stations 2 and 3 would be then decommissioned, as part of the long-term plan.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank told the Sun Post in an email that introducing the bonding and tax bills were the next step in a planning process that begin with a 2021 study by architecture firm BKV Group.
“Our current facilities are outdated, undersized for equipment and function, and do not allow for modern municipal operations,” Cruikshank wrote. “To address operational safety and efficiency, proper vehicle and equipment storage, ADA and equity issues, and recruitment and retention of staff, the city needs to address these immediate needs, particularly in the police and fire buildings.”
Tax ask has been amended
This is the first time Golden Valley has pursued a local tax option. Cruikshank said despite the current financial environment, the facilities needs can not be ignored.
“The City Council decided to seek local sales tax authority for the first time for financing because it includes the 30,000 people who work in Golden Valley every day and also use city facilities,” Cruikshank wrote.
The relocation and construction of a new public works facility had not been recommended by the BKV study for another few decades. According to Physical Development Director Marc Nevinski, building it sooner is expected to reduce construction costs. Moving the public works building would also free up real estate to construct a new public safety building in its place.
Finance Director Sue Virnig said the city had originally authored a bill that detailed a 0.5% local tax for up to 30 years to help pay for a new public safety building, public works facility, and fire station. The city then changed course and decided to seek funding for the fire station via bonding.
The amended bill reflects the separate bonding request and new projections for the cost of construction.
The local sales tax would only cover the cost of half of a public works building. Nevinski said the remaining half would be completed at “an unspecified future date.”
Legislative reception
Virnig added that thus far in the process, legislators have expressed a desire for the city to decrease the percentage of the tax or duration of collection. She said while the city shared the sentiment, the bill would likely not be amended with decreases.
“Unfortunately, the city’s financial modeling indicates this is the only local sales tax scenario that addresses the city’s urgent public safety needs,” Virnig said.
At the April 5 City Council meeting, Mayor Shep Harris reported that the local tax bill had been “moving along nicely,” with a Senate hearing scheduled this month, and the bonding request had recently been heard by the House Capital Investment Committee. Still, he cautioned the council to not “hold your breath” for passage.
“It could also fall apart on May 23,” Harris said. “We might have to come back next year.”
