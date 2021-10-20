When Elizabeth Wilcox signed up her daughter, Allie Wilcox, to compete in a local pageant, the two didn’t know what to expect. Allie thought it would be a fun alternative to tennis camp, and her mom liked that the promotional materials said the pageant focused on confidence, not beauty standards.
As the competition grew closer, the Golden Valley family began to realize just how intense the pageant circuit could be. Allie said it wasn’t until she stepped foot into rehearsal that she understood how many people were involved in the event.
“I thought wow, this auditorium is filled with people,” Allie said.
At the time, Allie was 6, and some of her fellow competitors had already been doing pageants for a few years.
Elizabeth Wilcox remembered being in awe of the confidence of the girls, some of whom hadn’t even began their first year of school, yet were reciting speeches to an audience under bright spotlights.
That year, Allie made it to the semifinal round. Two years, a coach, and a lot of practice later, Allie has made it to the top of her division, and will represent Minnesota in the National American Miss Jr. Pre-Teen competition later this fall in Orlando, Fla.
Her mom has told Allie to do her best, but that it will be okay if she doesn’t score the national crown.
“I didn’t prepare her that way,” Elizabeth Wilcox said. “Because you’re not just going there for the crown and banner, it’s for the experience, for personal growth.”
Pageant life
The road to the crown has afforded the youngster many opportunities: she wrote a chapter in a book about pageant life, she’s met friends far outside of the northwest suburbs, and nabbed various speaking engagements around the metro.
The most recent was an invitation by Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris to introduce herself to the Golden Valley City Council. She gave an excerpt of her speech calling for an end to Asian discrimination, and was offered a certificate of recognition for her “commitment to celebrating cultural diversity, encouraging tough conversations, and being a persistent and strong voice in the fight against racism, discrimination, and violence.”
“What kind of normal kid gets to speak to their city council?” Allie said. “That’s something I never would have done if I hadn’t started pageants.”
Aside from pageant opportunities, Allie is a lady of many talents in her own right. She’s a figure skater, avid reader, dancer, chess and piano player in the third grade at Breck School. In school, she is learning to speak Spanish; at home, she is tutored in Chinese.
Her interests keep her mother guessing. Elizabeth Wilcox said she already knows her toddler son, Jónsi, will be an engineer-type who likes to work with his hands, but Allie? In her pageant interviews, Allie always gives a different answer, from vaccine scientist to archaeologist to nature photographer.
“We don’t know what she will be yet,” Elizabeth Wilcox said.
Moments of serendipity
Allie’s favorite part about pageants is all of the little coincidences that she’s encountered along the way. In her first year, the top finisher was a fellow Breck classmate whom she had never met.
At nationals last year in Las Vegas, she and another competitor danced to the same song in the same costume, back to back.
“I was about to yell, ‘Wrong music! That’s my daughter’s song!” Elizabeth Wilcox said. “But the other girl didn’t say anything and just kept performing. Both girls had darker hair, and I remember thinking, ‘What are the judges going to think about this? Déjà vu!’”
Allie’s most surprising coincidence to date has been with Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir, who was crowned Miss Universe Iceland in 2020. Scrolling through Instagram, Elizabeth Wilcox realized Allie and Elísabet had quite a bit in common: they were both Icelandic, and knew the Chinese language. Elísabet’s crowning date was on Allie’s birthday. The two were able to connect at the Miss Universe competition, where Allie and family traveled to cheer Elísabet on.
“You can’t explain this,” Elizabeth Wilcox said. “It just happens.”
These moments of serendipity have assured the Wilcox family that pageant life is where they’re meant to be.
On the road to nationals
Allie isn’t sure whether she’d be the same person if she’d never entered a pageant.
“I was kind of confident before pageants, but doing pageants helped me a lot,” she said. “I don’t think I’d be quite the same without them.”
As the national competition draws closer, Allie is beginning to practice for the events she will compete in. The least of her worries is the interview portion.
“I have so much exciting stuff to tell the judges,” she explained.
It can be one of the most intimidating events for participants, as they are speaking directly with the judges for the first time. Luckily, Allie is very comfortable talking with adults, said her mother.
Until then, she remains busy with her other extracurriculars. Allie said an ideal day off would include drawing, a chocolate pastry for a snack, and maybe a game of chess with her dad. If they did play, she’d go easy on him.
“He’s not as good as I am – yet,” she said.
Follow Allie's journey on Instagram at @thealliealexandra.
