Golden Valley’s legislative priorities list received a few additions and reordering in 2021. The list, approved by the Golden Valley City Council Jan. 5, shuffled priorities in the finance and transportation categories and added a new priority in the community affairs category.
Rapid transit and Blue Line
Of the four priorities related to transportation, “support full funding for bus rapid transit” is the first in 2021. The city plans to urge funding for a bus line along the Highway 55 corridor to serve as a link between Hennepin and Wright counties and its “high concentration of jobs, strong reverse-commute patterns, and increased residential development” in the area.
That is a departure from the 2020 list of priorities, which placed funding for the pedestrian underpass at Highway 55 and Douglas Drive as its highest priority. That project was in the Legislature’s recent bonding bill, but remains on the list at number three in the transportation category. City Manager Tim Cruikshank told the council in a December work session that the underpass would remain in the 2021 priority list because language in the bonding bill only allows money to be used for construction, though the funding the city was awarded covers projected costs for non-construction work like environmental assessments and engineering.
Second on the list is “support full funding for Blue Line Light Rail Transit.” In the 2020 list, light rail and bus rapid transit priorities were sandwiched in a general category that supported “comprehensive transportation funding.”
In the December work session, members of the council debated whether bus rapid transit and light rail were of equal urgency.
“Blue Line, as far as Golden Valley is concerned, is under a temporarily suspended state, at least for another year or two,” said Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist.
Mayor Shep Harris agreed that of the two priorities, bus rapid transit should be elevated on the list. He discussed the idea of working with Sen. Ann Rest to introduce recycled legislation on a railroad property tax that could potentially move the project, but wondered if the effort was necessary amid the “shift” happening with the project.
“Golden Valley could be totally out of the picture in a year or two, yet we really want to do the Highway 55 bus rapid transit piece ... is it a good strategy?” asked Harris.
Rosenquist added she believed there was bipartisan support for bus rapid transit, and a more elevated placement could, at minimum, get a preliminary MnDOT study underway.
Councilmember Maurice Harris agreed that in an uncertain budgeting time, he was also interested in prioritizing bus rapid transit, a project he deemed “super worthy,” and a cheaper, “easier win.”
The priority for “comprehensive transportation funding” remained last on the transportation category list, sans light rail and bus initiatives. The priority action items include the establishment of “a sustainable formula to increase transit and transportation funding” and include the section of Highway 169 between Interstate 394 and Medicine Lake Road in the MnDOT Capital Improvement Plan.
LGA and fiscal disparities
The council members also decided to place higher importance on the city’s need to change the fiscal disparities formula over their support for increased local government aid funding. Local aid had been the top financial priority, with fiscal disparities second in 2020.
“For nearly 50 years, the Fiscal Disparities program has reapportioned 40 percent of tax capacity from metro area cities with higher commercial/industrial tax bases to those with less market value per capita,” the priorities document reads. “This is to help equalize funding for the betterment of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.”
It continued: “While all cities have needs, those that historically have been net Fiscal Disparities contributors have aged and are experiencing greater infrastructure needs than 50 years ago. Much of this infrastructure was built before the early 1960s and is due for replacement. It is time to recalculate the Fiscal Disparities formula to reflect today’s realities. Since just 2001, Golden Valley has contributed almost $40 million to help other communities meet their needs. With the proposed change, over the next 20 years Golden Valley would keep an estimated $18 million help meet its needs.”
Support via local government aid, another funding source for cities by the state, was shuffled lower in the financial category list in exchange for fiscal disparities modification. Golden Valley was allocated more than $200,00 annually through local government aid from 2014-2017, but received no funding from 2011-2013 and 2019-2020.
Other financial priorities include support for affordable and workforce housing and support for tax incentives for community reinvestment.
Ranked-choice voting
At the Jan. 5 meeting, Rosenquist requested that a new priority be listed in the community affairs category: the ability to pursue ranked-choice voting.
“It’s my understanding that there’ll be a proposal at the Legislature this year to allow statutory cities to determine what sort of elections they’d like to run,” Rosenquist said. “Generally, our council is supportive of local control and the ability to have that conversation on a local level to determine what is right for our community. I would propose we add our support for a law that would allow statutory cities the ability to have that discretion, and make that choice on a citywide level.”
Ranked-choice voting is a voting system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, eliminating the need for a primary. Currently, only charter cities are allowed to use ranked-choice voting in Minnesota. About 15% of Minnesota cities are charter cities. Suburbs that have adopted the practice include St. Paul, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, and, most recently, Minnetonka.
Councilmembers Larry Fonnest and Kimberly Sanberg said they were “very supportive” of adding the priority.
View the 2021 legislative priorities in full at bit.ly/2N1sITj.
