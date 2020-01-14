Having Barry ZeVan as a fellow Rotary Club member felt like being friends with a celebrity. Scratch that: it was being friends with a celebrity.
“He was babysat by George Clooney’s aunt, and was longtime friends with Louie Anderson, among so many other fantastic stories,” said Michelle Ness, president-elect of the Golden Valley Rotary Club. “He took exceptional pride in his basement that was transformed into a museum of ‘who’s who’ in the history of Barry’s life.”
Still, Ness said the Golden Valley resident was as loyal and genuine a friend to “regular people” as he was to his friends in higher places.
There are many superlatives used to describe the “Peekaboo Weatherman.” Current rotary president Bryan Palmer opted for “a larger than life personality” that was “cordial, yet effervescent;” Rotarian Colleen Haubner called him “an entertainer to his core.”
ZeVan, known as a longtime Twin Cities weatherman for KSTP-TV in the 1970s, died New Year’s Day at the age of 82. He worked tirelessly in the broadcasting world, getting small acting spots as a child and building to a storied career on-air. Even after retirement in the late 1980s, ZeVan stayed active, writing a memoir and filming the 2006 Telly Award-winning PBS documentary “American Indian Homelands.” He was inducted to the Pavek Museum Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2013 and was a member of the Montana Society of Broadcast Legends.
Less than a week before his death, ZeVan taped the latest episode of his web series “Retro Weather,” a weekly show in which he offered viewers his preferred style of weather reporting – simply, with a map and marker.
Ness said when she met ZeVan a few years ago, he had confided to her that he missed television. She recommended that he have a conversation with local news station CCX, which airs on channel 12.
“Before I knew it, he had a talk show called FYI with Barry ZeVan and I was invited for a 30-minute interview,” she said. The show began a small renaissance of professional activity for ZeVan, who then created Retro Weather and began getting booked for speaking engagements in the region.
To those who knew him, it was no surprise that ZeVan wanted to continue to work at his age.
“Barry lived life to the fullest and was always looking for the next opportunity to engage in his passions,” said Julie Peterson, a club member.
The first peekaboo
ZeVan’s first foray into weather broadcasting began as a fluke at his first television gig in Montana. He had been doing some behind-the-scenes work, operating the switchboard, directing and making some announcements, when his boss asked if he knew anything about doing the weather. It happened that ZeVan did have those skills from his time as a meteorological technician in the U.S. Air Force.
“Bingo!” He told Minnesota Public Radio in an audio-recorded interview in 2016. “He [ZeVan’s boss] said, ‘Great, do the weather any way you want to do it.’”
The “peekaboo” style for which he became known arose out of a desire to make eye contact with his audience. ZeVan said that looking only at the weather map felt “very rude.”
“I started turning around and looking at the camera, and then doing the weather, and then a couple seconds later back at the camera, like, ‘Are you with me?’” he said.
After the show, ZeVan said he was called to a meeting with his boss, which he didn’t expect to go well. However, his boss liked his swivel-necked approach.
“He said, ‘That’s going to be your meal ticket for a long time,” ZeVan said.
A communicator and connector
ZeVan had other quirks, like his penchant for white trousers, his rapid-fire email style and his endless mental cavern of jokes and one-liners. The club has a lighthearted joke session once a year, and Palmer said ZeVan “couldn’t get enough of it.” Palmer remembered one year in particular when ZeVan was making laps back and forth from his chair to the podium to rattle off favorites.
“Barry loved to entertain people and make them laugh,” Palmer said.
ZeVan was just as candid about his trials as he was about his successes. He opened up several times to media and friends about the absence of his father, financial difficulties and recurring bouts of depression. Recently, he had struggled with ongoing health problems and coming to terms with the death of his daughter, Lisa Lewis.
Regardless, he took his problems as fuel as to why he should move forward. As he explained to MPR in 2016: “It’s why I bounce back, and say, ‘No, I’m going to succeed.’”
ZeVan had been involved in the Golden Valley community for the past several years as a Rotary Club member and board member of PRISM. His activity in his community and in the broadcasting world so late in his life is just what he wanted; he said so himself in the 2016 interview.
“My total wish is to end my life while I’m still – quote – back on the air, either radio or television,” ZeVan said. “Because that’s what I do.”
