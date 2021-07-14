A top Rotarian and citizen of Golden Valley were honored at Brookview last month. Bryan Palmer was recognized as the 2020-2021 Rotarian of the Year, while Peter Knaeble was given the Citizen of the Year distinction.
Palmer is a six-year member of the Rotary and an accountant for Tennant Company. He lives in Coon Rapids with his wife and three children. Members recognized Palmer for his commitment, dedication and continued support of the ideals and principles of Rotary.
Knaeble is a founding member of the Golden Valley PRIDE Festival and the Arts and Music Festival. The club honored him with the award for his efforts in the community events, as well as his volunteering track record for Urban Homeworks and Rebuilding Together.
The club also installed its new president and granted scholarships to five local students. President of the 2020-2021 Rotary Club Michelle Ness led a ceremonial passing of the gavel to 2021-2022 President Mary Timmons. Timmons has belonged to Rotary clubs since 1994. Originally from North Dakota, she now lives in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood in Minneapolis. She is an active member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Scholarship winners included Jack Halverson, Robbinsdale Armstrong High School; Kate Larrabee, Hopkins High School; Kobi Schear, Hopkins High School; Libby Tonn, Perpich Arts High School; and Lilly Wright, Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.
The Golden Valley Rotary has served the community for 48 years. For more information, visit goldenvalleyrotary.com.
