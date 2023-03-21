Little cubes of cheese sit on plates with blueberries and small pieces of meat. Glasses of wine and cups of coffee cover the black tablecloths. The Golden Valley Rotary Club has been around for 50 years, and on March 14, they celebrated. Friends embraced and reminisced about old times. Young members asked veteran members questions.


Rotary Club history

