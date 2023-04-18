“It was kind of an amazing surprise to me,” Larry Johnson of Golden Valley said, “but it’s very nice.”
On Thursday, April 20 from at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis, Johnson will receive the Alumni Award of Excellence from the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota.
Johnson is a creative storyteller and educator. When his spouse, Elaine Wynne sent in the nomination, Johnson laughed, telling Wynne “thank you, but they’re not going to do anything with that.”
But Wynne, who is a trauma therapist specializing in eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing and founder of Veteran Resilience Project, impressed the CEHD with her husband’s portfolio. Johnson worked for Minneapolis Lifeline Camps from 1964 to 1966. Then he became the camp director at Augustana Lutheran Inner City Ministry in Minneapolis before studying broadcast speech at the University of Minnesota.
Johnson was then drafted into being an army medic in New Ulm, Germany during the war in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972. When he returned from Europe, it was difficult to find a job.
“I tried to get a job with the TV station,” Johnson said. “(They told me) ‘you don’t have any experience.’”
Eventually, after encouragement from university professor Harlan Hansen, Johnson decided to spend his G.I. Bill money on an elementary education Bachelor of Science degree, which he completed in 1977 at CEHD. He began a television channel for patients at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. Initially named “The Get Well Soon Show,” Johnson produced interactive media with and for children who were in the hospital.
“Early funding for the hospital channel was difficult because donors only understood broadcast TV,” wrote Wynne in the nomination, “Larry visited patients to create a live, personalized daily show with patients’ drawings in front of an old security camera. When people saw the results, support flooded in.”
Johnson began using puppets, kids were less stressed, and the show was a success. This program won the Action for Children’s Television National Achievement Award in 1980. Today, the Children’s Hospital calls the program “Star Studio,” and more information can be found at starstudiomn.org.
Johnson returned to CEHD to earn an education curriculum systems Master of Science degree in 1982. From 1982 to 2006, Johnson was the Minneapolis Schools cable TV coordinator and K-6 specialist in storytelling, video, and media literacy. Johnson taught at Mankato State University, St. Catherine’s University, and St. Cloud State University. In 2016, Johnson published a 150-page autobiography titled “Sixty-one,” which talks about being a conscientious objector and medic during the Vietnam War. In the book, he also writes about the long birthday walks he completed, including a 50-mile walk inspired by United States President John F. Kennedy, a 61-mile walk for Johnson’s 61st birthday, and a 70-mile walk for Johnson’s 70th birthday.
Currently, Johnson is employed part-time at the Plymouth Congregational Church, working with low-income, vulnerable adults. Johnson is the National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He also writes columns for the Sun Post.
Storytelling Event
Johnson and Wynne will be presenting at the April 29 “Shared Stories, Shared World” StoryFest at the Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W Old Shakopee Rd in Bloomington. Most of the festival is free. For more information about this upcoming event visit www.storyartsmn.org. Johnson will be holding a workshop titled “Ghostwriting for Aesop” and telling “Music of the Spheres” as a story. Wynne will be presenting on the “Veteran Resilience Project.” They are just two of the many people who will be presenting at this all-day event. Food, activities, concerts and workshops about storytelling is planned.
The program will also be streamed online. More information about the award and instructions for web viewing are available at www.cehd.umn.edu/events/exceptional-alumni/.
