Larry Johnson is a longtime advocate for storytelling, a Golden Valley resident and a retired teacher. Here, he speaks at World Storytelling Day.

 Submitted photo

“It was kind of an amazing surprise to me,” Larry Johnson of Golden Valley said, “but it’s very nice.”

On Thursday, April 20 from at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis, Johnson will receive the Alumni Award of Excellence from the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota.

