Sun Post columnist and Golden Valley resident Larry Johnson has begun the 100 Miles for Hope walk, a program sponsored by the American Legion. Johnson plans to walk at least 100 miles by Aug. 30, as part of the program to support the Legion’s Disabled Veterans and Children’s Fund.

Johnson’s walk will include four 20-mile days to represent the number of veterans who take their own lives every day.

Johnson is also walking to encourage support for the Veteran Resilience Project, a Golden Valley-based nonprofit providing EMDR trauma therapy at no cost to veterans through a statewide network of therapists. Those interested in donating can visit resiliencemn.org or participate in the Give Minnesota drive, May 1-11, at givemn.org.

