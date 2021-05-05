Sun Post columnist and Golden Valley resident Larry Johnson has begun the 100 Miles for Hope walk, a program sponsored by the American Legion. Johnson plans to walk at least 100 miles by Aug. 30, as part of the program to support the Legion’s Disabled Veterans and Children’s Fund.
Johnson’s walk will include four 20-mile days to represent the number of veterans who take their own lives every day.
Johnson is also walking to encourage support for the Veteran Resilience Project, a Golden Valley-based nonprofit providing EMDR trauma therapy at no cost to veterans through a statewide network of therapists. Those interested in donating can visit resiliencemn.org or participate in the Give Minnesota drive, May 1-11, at givemn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.