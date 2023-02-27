Children laughed and adults cried. On Feb. 18, “Corduroy” opened for an energetic crowd at the UnitedHealth Group Stage in Minneapolis.
Golden Valley resident Andrew Vance is the assistant lighting design for Children’s Theater Company’s 2023 production of Corduroy.
“I enjoy being part of making the art happen,” Vance said. “It’s a really cute show.”
The show is a stage adaptation of a 1968 book of the same name, written by Don Freeman. For its 50th anniversary, playwright Barry Kornhauser took the short picture book and transformed it into a full-length play in 2018, when CTC first put on the show.
In that first year, the play was in a small, black box theater. This time, it is in a larger space. For the lighting technicians, this means everything must change to fit the new location.
“So translating what the lights did and where they were placed ... into the larger space has proved kind of challenging,” Vance said. “Normally, when you’re starting a new show, you’re not relying on precedent.”
To make the show look like it did in 2018, Vance referenced notes from the old show, explored what worked in the new space during rehearsal, took handwritten notes and typed up those notes at the end of each day. Lights need to be moved, angles adjusted and old cues swapped out for new ones. The result illuminates the story unfolding on the set.
Creating the adaptation
Adapting a beloved children’s book, especially one as brief as “Corduroy,” was its own challenge.
“It took me no more than five minutes to read that book,“ playwright Kornhauser said. “You can’t have a play that’s five minutes long.”
In the book, readers meet Corduroy, a teddy bear missing a button, and Lisa, a girl who wants the bear despite his imperfections. Silencing her daughter’s pleas, Lisa’s mother refuses to buy the bear with the missing button. That night, Corduroy gets into trouble trying to locate his lost button until he’s discovered by a night watchman and returned to his shelf. The story resolves itself quickly after that.
“I was thinking if I was Corduroy, and that button was so important to me, I wouldn’t quit after that first attempt,” Kornhauser said. “So what we were able to do is build other adventures where he goes looking for that button in other departments of the store.”
The shows is full of zany sound effects and physical comedy. Mannequins played by Luciana Mayer and Hugo Mullaney guide scene transitions and may invite children to help clean the stage during intermission. Corduroy, played by Dean Holt, doesn’t have many words, but he constantly draws the audience in with his movement and unending search for the button.
Kornhauser identified one challenge in writing Corduroy was that the bear never interacts with the nighttime security guard directly. All of Corduroy’s shenanigans are small enough that a stuffed bear might cause them, yet big enough to cause a human guard an amount of strife. In each part of the store, Corduroy wreaks havoc and leaves a huge mess for the guard. Played by Autumn Ness, the guard finds the mess, but cannot understand who is causing the problems. The only clue left behind is a single prop: a small, stuffed bear.
Kornhauser also added scenes in Lisa’s home. The girl, played by Ayla Porter, is desperate to convince her mother to buy Corduroy. She offers to do extra chores, though her attempts at helping result in a variety of domestic mishaps. The mother, played by Alexcia Thompson, must make the difficult decision of whether to give her kid the toy.
The play is suitable for children and designed to be enjoyable for all ages.
“Children are the most important audience,” Kornhauser said. “What you can hope to do with a play is give them an opportunity to reflect on their personal journeys, which may impact their understanding of others and themselves and build empathy.”
There’s still time to find out whether Lisa ends up with Corduroy. “Corduroy” runs through Sunday, April 2 at 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Tickets start at $15. Runtime is approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets and showtimes can be found on the Children’s Theater Company website: childrenstheatre.org.
