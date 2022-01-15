Facing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases across the city and county, the Golden Valley City Council unanimously declared a local emergency at its Jan. 11 special meeting. The declaration, first made by Mayor Shep Harris for a three-day period then approved by the entire council to extend until further notice, included a mandate of mask-wearing in indoor public spaces.
Absent from the meeting was Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist, who was ill due to a suspected COVID-19 exposure. Rosenquist later called in to voice her support for the measure as a resident of the city during a citizen feedback period.
The mask mandate took effect the evening of Jan. 13, and will continue until the emergency is amended or ended by the Golden Valley City Council, or overridden by another government entity.
The declaration was enacted in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as it surges in the city and county.
According to Hennepin County data, the positive case count has trended upward in the city since July 2021, with 103.4 cases reported per 10,000 individuals in a 14-day period ending Dec. 27. The data does not account for positive cases confirmed by at-home testing. The next data set is expected to be released by the county Jan. 13.
City Attorney Maria Cisneros reported that Hennepin County officials recommended the local emergency remain enacted until the rate dropped to 50 positive cases per 10,000 individuals. She said Golden Valley was last in that threshold in late September.
The public, council speaks on mask mandate
Residents of the city attended and called in to the meeting to offer a mixture of support and reservation to the mask mandate. Some told the Golden Valley City Council that they would not comply with the mandate over concerns that masking created division in public spaces and caused physiological changes to the body. One caller dismissed those claims as “pseudoscience” and asked the council to follow the guidance of public health officials.
Mayor Harris agreed that following a mandate was “not easy” and the science behind masking was “not perfect,” but said he believed the sooner the mandate was in place “the sooner we’ll be better off.” He urged the public to mask and become vaccinated to reduce the impact to an overloaded health care system.
Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson said she was “very torn” about her decision to support the mandate, as she worried it would be difficult to enforce given the speakers that informed the council they would not respect the mandate.
“A mandate isn’t going to change their behavior,” she said. “If there’s a subset of people that feel this way, is a mandate really going to move the needle for us, and how much additional burden is it going to put on our system?”
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she shared the same concerns as La Mere-Anderson, but recalled a recent experience in a restaurant where two unmasked individuals put masks on without incident after being asked.
“There are the people who will belligerently refuse to wear a mask no matter what – those people exist for sure – but there are people also who will not wear a mask unless they have to wear a mask, unless they’re asked to,” Sanberg said. She anticipated the mandate would help prevent staffing shortages, which she believed would worsen in several fields in the coming weeks.
Councilmember Maurice Harris said he supported the mandate as a means to get the health care system “back to some kind of functionality” and help the city and its businesses operate safely. He expressed understanding for public annoyance with the enduring pandemic, but didn’t believe it was a reason to deny the mandate.
“We may be done with COVID, but COVID isn’t done with us,” he said.
Expectations and enforcement
According to the mandate, masks are required for those in indoor public spaces, like a business, facility or institution, regardless of vaccination status. Those that are not able to medically tolerate a mask, or are two years of age or less do not need to wear a mask. Other exemptions will include athletes, performers and support staff actively competing or performing.
Acceptable mask types include N95 KN95, surgical, or cloth face coverings that cover the mouth and nose.
Enforcement is expected to run similarly to the previous mandate. Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau told the council that the department had prioritized sending letters to owners of establishments that failed to comply with the mandate. Nadeau said the department could comply with additional requirements set forth by the Golden Valley City Council, like responding to complaints of unmasked individuals, but warned that it could challenge “limited resources” at the department and could further escalate situations. The Golden Valley City Council did not choose to add requirements.
City meeting requirements loosened
The declaration will also allow greater flexibility for members of boards and commissions to attend meetings remotely. Without the emergency declaration, members could participate remotely, but had to physically be in a separate, public place, and needed to disclose where they were located at the meeting.
The previous week, Rosenquist took part in her oath of office virtually, from an empty room within city hall, due to a COVID-19 exposure. She confirmed to the council during her call Jan. 11 that she now had COVID-19 symptoms and three of her children had tested positive.
Because of these requirements without an emergency declaration, the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission had been unable to establish a quorum since mid-November. If other commissions were to have similar difficulties, like the Golden Valley Planning Commission. Cisneros believed legal issues could arise.
This is the second time Golden Valley passed a mask mandate, but the first time one will actually take effect. The first mandate was passed July 2020, but was superseded by an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz the next day.
The last local emergency in the city lasted from March 16, 2020 to July 1, 2021.
