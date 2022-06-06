Citing continued hesitance in a pandemic environment, the Golden Valley PRIDE Festival committee has announced that it will not host a traditional one-day event this year. In its place, the committee is planning a few smaller, community-focused events.
On the calendar so far is a June 13 live music performance at Brookview Park, which has been home to the festival since 2016. The committee also plans to again host a food and necessities drive benefiting PRISM, which serves New Hope, Golden Valley, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Plymouth.
Committee Chair Christopher Robinson said while the events do not directly address LGBTQ topics, the events fit the ethos of the PRIDE Festival’s mission.
“We decided to draw some attention to the community that has welcomed our event for several years now,” Robinson said.
He said as a result, the events are something of a “thank you” to all of the walks of life who have supported Golden Valley PRIDE in some way in the past six years.
“Since we can’t do what we want and host a big event, we thought let’s put some love back into the community,” Robinson said.
Food drive returns
When the Golden Valley PRIDE Festival was first held in 2016, it was touted as the first suburban Pride festival in Minnesota. Before the pandemic, the family-friendly festival attracted roughly 5,000 attendees each June with activities including a Pride church service; more than 90 community groups and exhibitors; 10 food trucks; live music; a beer and wine garden; and a kids play zone.
The last traditional Golden Valley PRIDE was 2019. The event was bypassed completely in 2020, and returned in 2021 with a food drive benefiting PRISM.
Robinson said the drive was at the top of committee members’ minds, as it has recently weathered challenges to maintain its services.
“There’s a lot of need for PRISM’s services right now,” Robinson said.
Items of need include snacks, socks, and children’s clothes.
People can bring their donations from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Brookview Park.
‘Critical’ inclusive celebrations
Robinson is serving his first term as the PRIDE committee chair, and has been involved in the festival in some way since 2018. He first came to the festival as a visitor, then a volunteer, and now as a committee member. He said it only took that one volunteer commitment to feel like he was part of something important.
“You can’t help but be drawn into it,” said Robinson.
Now a Golden Valley resident, he said the celebration of queers and allies in the suburbs was “critical.”
“Pride celebrations provide places of safety, visibility and comfort for a lot of people,” Robinson said. “It’s empowering, it brings out diversity, and at the end of the day, Pride is also about the community.”
Robinson said for this reason, it was “difficult” for the committee to pass on a big celebration when they began planning earlier this year.
“We’re still feeling the aftermath of things, so we’re being sensitive to that,” Robinson said.
The committee will potentially host more events this summer, and Golden Valley PRIDE enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned. The committee is also seeking a larger volunteer base as it prepares for a return to a traditional festival in 2023.
Stay in the know at goldenvalleypride.com.
