The traditional Golden Valley PRIDE festival has been postponed another year, but in its place is a food drive will take place at Brookview Park this Saturday.
The drive encourages participants to dress up themselves, their bikes or their cars to show their pride and drop off food and other necessities from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Parkway North, Golden Valley. Donated items can be given to volunteers via walk-up, bike-up, or drive through.
Donated items will be given to PRISM, which serves New Hope, Golden Valley, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Plymouth.
Items needed include hygiene products, cleaning supplies, snack items, beverages, older childrens clothing, and childrens shoes.
The Golden Valley Pride Festival began in 2016 and was the first suburban Pride festival in Minnesota. This family-friendly festival attracts roughly 5,000 attendees each year to its mix of events including a Pride church service, more than 90 community groups and exhibitors, 10 food trucks, music stage, beer and wine garden and kids play zone.
More gay couples, married or unmarried, reside in Golden Valley than any other city in Minnesota. This according to census data from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. In the 2010 census, 22 out of every 1,000 Golden Valley households, or 2.2 percent, self-identified as gay. This number could even be 15 percent higher because some households chose not to identify themselves.
“The Golden Valley Pride Festival was born five years ago out of a love for our city and an interest in celebrating the growing diversity we see in our community. That love and support continues to grow,” said Fernando Urbina, Golden Valley Pride Festival Committee Co-Chair. “Celebration comes in many forms, and we’re excited to spend this year helping our friends at PRISM.”
Info: goldenvalleypride.com
