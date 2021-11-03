Included in the department’s Oct. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 18 - Interference with a police officer near the intersection between Olson Memorial Highway and Glenwood Avenue.

Oct. 19 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Olympia Street and Douglas Drive North.

- Two instances of theft and card fraud on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Oct. 20 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property near the intersection of Lilac Drive North and Highway 100.

- Check forgery on the 1400 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Oct. 21 - Theft near the intersection of Wolfberry Lane and Brunswick Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Oct. 22 - Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 9500 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 5000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Oct. 23 - Theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.

Oct. 24 - Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West.

- Theft on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

