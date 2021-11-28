Included in the department’s Nov. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 16 - First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 2300 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Nov. 17 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, speeding and careless driving near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xenia Avenue South.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 300 block of Burntside Drive.
Nov. 18 - Theft on the 1700 block of Bridgewater Road.
Nov. 19 - Fifth-degree assault on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Highway 55 and ramp 955.
- First-degree damage to property and theft on the 6000 block of Duluth Street.
- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
Nov. 20 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 21 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Natchez Avenue South and Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
