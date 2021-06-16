Included in the department’s May 31 to June 6 reports were these incidents:
May 31 - Repeat nuisance call and noise violations on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 1 - Speeding, driving after revocation and failure to provide valid license and proof of insurance near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 2300 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 200 block of Dakota Avenue South.
June 3 - Check forgery on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft and card fraud on the 5800 block of Duluth Street.
- Officer discharge of a firearm on the 1800 block of Valders Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, vehicle property damage and driving after revocation near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
June 4 - Theft on the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue North and on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.
June 6 - Theft and third-degree damage to property on the 200 block of Brookview Parkway South.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 7000 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4600 block of Olson Memorial Parkway.
