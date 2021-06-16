Included in the department’s May 31 to June 6 reports were these incidents:

May 31 - Repeat nuisance call and noise violations on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 1 - Speeding, driving after revocation and failure to provide valid license and proof of insurance near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 2300 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 200 block of Dakota Avenue South.

June 3 - Check forgery on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- Theft and card fraud on the 5800 block of Duluth Street.

- Officer discharge of a firearm on the 1800 block of Valders Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, vehicle property damage and driving after revocation near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

June 4 - Theft on the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue North and on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.

June 6 - Theft and third-degree damage to property on the 200 block of Brookview Parkway South.

- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 7000 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4600 block of Olson Memorial Parkway.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments