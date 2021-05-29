Included in the department’s May 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

May 17 - Agency assist on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

May 18 - Speeding, driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

- Driving after revocation and failure to stop near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Duluth Street.

- Driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Maryland Avenue South and 14th Street West.

May 20 - Third-degree burglary on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

May 22 - Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

May 23 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

