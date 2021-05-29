Included in the department’s May 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
May 17 - Agency assist on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
May 18 - Speeding, driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
- Driving after revocation and failure to stop near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Duluth Street.
- Driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Maryland Avenue South and 14th Street West.
May 20 - Third-degree burglary on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
May 22 - Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
May 23 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.