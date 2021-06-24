Included in the department’s June 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
June 7 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and theft on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and outstanding warrant arrest on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North, the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 8 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 7800 block of Medicine Lake Road.
June 9 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue.
- Possession of burglary/theft tools, receiving stolen property and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Killarney Drive and Ottawa Avenue North.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 10 - Theft on the 9200 block of Medicine Lake Road.
June 11 - Theft on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
June 12 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1500 block of Natchez Avenue South.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 13 - Officer discharge of a firearm on the 1500 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.
