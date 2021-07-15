Included in the department’s June 28 to July 4 reports were these incidents:
June 28 - Interference with a 911 call and first-degree damage to property on the 9100 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Card fraud on the 300 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
June 29 - Theft on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road, the 5000 block of Dawnview Terrace, the 2800 block of Lee Avenue North and the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 30 - First-degree damage to property and theft on the 2300 block of Unity Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 1 - Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
July 2 - Fifth-degree assault on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
July 4 - Threats of violence (cause or attempt to cause terror) and theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
