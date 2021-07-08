Included in the department’s June 21-27 reports were these incidents:

June 21 - Third-degree driving under the influence, violation of driving restrictions and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 2300 block of Crestview Avenue.

- Counterfeiting currency on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- First-degree burglary and vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Kelly Drive.

- Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Independence Avenue North.

June 22 - Traffic collision near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Golden Valley Road and the intersection of 27th and Winnetka avenues north.

- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Summit Drive.

- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive, the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

June 24 - Theft on the 4500 block of Chatelain Terrace, the 100 block of Maddaus Lane and the 500 block of Westwood Drive North.

June 25 - Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 26 - Theft on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 2500 block of Cavell Avenue North.

June 27 - Theft on the 2300 block of Orkla Drive.

- First-degree burglary and vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Byrd Avenue North.

