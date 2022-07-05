Included in the department’s June 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

June 20 - Theft on the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue South, the 6900 block of Market Street and the 5700 block of Golden Hills Drive.

- First-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

June 21 - First-degree driving under the influence and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

June 22 - Vehicle theft, simple robbery and third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 1600 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Card fraud on the 1600 block of Douglas Drive North.

June 23 - Theft of services on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 24 - Third-degree damage to property on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 25 - Warrant arrest on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.

June 26 - Failure to drive in a single lane, driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

