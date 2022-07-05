Included in the department’s June 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
June 20 - Theft on the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue South, the 6900 block of Market Street and the 5700 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- First-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
June 21 - First-degree driving under the influence and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
June 22 - Vehicle theft, simple robbery and third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 1600 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Card fraud on the 1600 block of Douglas Drive North.
June 23 - Theft of services on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
June 24 - Third-degree damage to property on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 25 - Warrant arrest on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.
June 26 - Failure to drive in a single lane, driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.