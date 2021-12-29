Included in the department’s Dec. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 14 - Theft on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.

Dec. 15 - Theft on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.

Dec. 18 - Third-degree driving under the influence on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and criminal vehicular operation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Driving after revocation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and property damage due to a hit and run near the intersection of Glenwood and Dakota avenues.

Dec. 19 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Plymouth Avenue North.

- Failure to drive with due care (speed greater than reasonable), uninsured vehicle, driving without a valid license and driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and recovered stolen vehicle on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Second-degree driving under the influence and collision with an unattended vehicle on the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

