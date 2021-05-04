Included in the department’s April 19 to 25 reports were 186 calls for service, 3 arrests, no traffic stops and these incidents:
April 20 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5800 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.
- First-degree damage to property on the 6800 block of Knoll Street.
April 21 - Theft by swindle on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
April 23 - Third-degree driving under the influence on the 9100 block of Medley Road.
- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
April 24 - Fifth-degree assault on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree damage to property on the 3000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
April 25 - Theft on the 1500 block of Natchez Avenue South.
