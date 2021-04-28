Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

April 12 - False name given to an officer, outstanding warrant arrest and receiving stolen property on the 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

April 13 - Third-degree damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

April 14 - Theft by swindle on the 200 block of Turners Crossroad South.

- Card fraud on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway and on the 7300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 15 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 1500 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Animal bite and potentially dangerous dog on the 1200 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard

April 16 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of 10th and Mendelssohn avenues north.

- First-degree burglary on the 2100 block of Regent Avenue North and on the 2100 block of Perry Avenue North.

April 17 - First-degree damage to property with a foreseeable risk of bodily harm on the 3700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- First-degree damage to property on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

April 18 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Mail theft and outstanding warrant arrest on the 1400 block of Bridgewater Road.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and on the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

