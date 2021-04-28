Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
April 12 - False name given to an officer, outstanding warrant arrest and receiving stolen property on the 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.
April 13 - Third-degree damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
April 14 - Theft by swindle on the 200 block of Turners Crossroad South.
- Card fraud on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway and on the 7300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 15 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 1500 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Animal bite and potentially dangerous dog on the 1200 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard
April 16 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of 10th and Mendelssohn avenues north.
- First-degree burglary on the 2100 block of Regent Avenue North and on the 2100 block of Perry Avenue North.
April 17 - First-degree damage to property with a foreseeable risk of bodily harm on the 3700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- First-degree damage to property on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
April 18 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Mail theft and outstanding warrant arrest on the 1400 block of Bridgewater Road.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and on the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.