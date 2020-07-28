Included in the department’s July 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
July 13 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 14 - Assistance to another agency on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- First-degree burglary on the 8100 block of Golden Valley Road.
July 15 - Theft by swindle on the 6800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
July 16 - First-degree burglary on the 8100 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Use of a stolen financial card on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 17 - Assistance to another agency near in the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.
July 18 - Theft on the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
July 19 - Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Second-degree aggravated assault with a gun on the 2300 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
Included in the department’s July 13 to 19 reports were 248 calls for service, 12 citations and warnings and one arrest.
