Included in the department’s Nov. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 16 - Theft and motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Simple robbery and theft on the 1800 block of Lilac Drive.
Nov. 17 - Receiving stolen property on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
Nov. 18 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North, the 1600 block of Xerxes Avenue North and the 1500 lock of Xerxes Avenue North.
Nov. 19 - Counterfeiting currency on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Nov. 20 - Theft by swindle and check forgery. Location not disclosed.
Nov. 21 - Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.
Nov. 22 - Assistance to another agency on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.