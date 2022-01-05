The Golden Valley Police Department reported several car thefts within a short time period ending Dec. 28. Five vehicle thefts occurred within the city from 3:45 p.m. to Dec. 27 to 7:45 a.m. Dec. 28. The vehicles were taken from homes and commercial properties.
As of Dec. 29, one suspect had been taken into custody and was awaiting charges. Two of the vehicles had also been recovered. Golden Valley Officer Joanne Paul said there was no indication that the thefts were related, and no specific area of the city appeared to be targeted.
Paul said vehicle thefts are common in the cold months when people start their cars and then leave them to “warm up.” The department advised that vehicles should not be left running unattended with keys in the ignition. Three of the five vehicles were stolen this way.
Paul said vehicle thefts tended to ebb and flow throughout the year, though the city saw more this year than last year. Before the Dec. 27 to 28 thefts, vehicle thefts were up 25% compared to last year.
