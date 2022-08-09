The Golden Valley City Council has approved a plan to incentivize existing and future police officers that work at the Golden Valley Police Department. The plan includes incremental payouts for officers hired now through the end of the year, as well as qualifying existing officers.

The program is the result of a negotiation between the city and its three police unions, Law Enforcement Labor Services, locals #27, #304 and #485. The maximum payout an officer can receive is $10,000 for three years of service at the Golden Valley department.

