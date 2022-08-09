The Golden Valley City Council has approved a plan to incentivize existing and future police officers that work at the Golden Valley Police Department. The plan includes incremental payouts for officers hired now through the end of the year, as well as qualifying existing officers.
The program is the result of a negotiation between the city and its three police unions, Law Enforcement Labor Services, locals #27, #304 and #485. The maximum payout an officer can receive is $10,000 for three years of service at the Golden Valley department.
A memorandum prepared by City Attorney Maria Cisneros and Human Resources Director Kirsten Santelices to the council concluded that the incentives will “help the city recruit and retain officers in light of local and national officer shortages.”
The memorandum continued “Staff conducted a market analysis and found these incentives to be in line with the market.”
Both types of employees will be considered for three payment increments. New hires will receive $3,000 after field training is completed, $2,000 after surpassing the standard probationary period, and $5,000 after three years of service. Qualifying officers must also have one year of prior experience.
The department hopes to hire six officers by the end of 2022.
Existing, active police officers will receive $3,000 if they work 30 shifts before Oct. 1, another $2,000 if they work 117 shifts from October to July, and $5,000 if they work 273 shifts from July to June 1, 2025. Officers will become ineligible if their employment is changed as a result of disciplinary action. Cisneros and Santelices estimated that existing sworn officers would qualify for $60,000 in total incentive payments in 2022.
The department has struggled with staffing shortages. Golden Valley Police Department officials told the council in June that the department was approximately 50% operational and was struggling to meet minimum patrol requirements.
The city has contracted Hennepin County Sheriff and amended its vacation policy to maintain service levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.