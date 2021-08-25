Golden Valley Police Chief Jason Sturgis retires from his post Aug. 27. While Golden Valley begins the process of finding his replacement, Cmdr. Dave Kuhnly will serve as interim chief.
Sturgis said he’ll miss being one part of a system that is, at its most fundamental, built to help people, and the friendships he has made at the department and city. A week before his last day, the Sun Post caught up with the chief to talk about his 17 years at the department, and his last five in the top position. Read that conversation below.
Are you dealing with a lot your last week?
You know, it’s weird – yeah, it’s been busy. Some of it is making sure everything’s in place, but some of it’s just been a couple crazy busy weeks here; we’ve got some promotions going on, we have some retirements, some interviews ... and we had a couple events.
What kept you around Golden Valley for 17 years?
Well, I lived in the city prior, before I worked here. I’m from a small town in Iowa and there’s a lot about Golden Valley that reminds me of it. I lived here, I shopped here, my kid went to school here and I worked here. So there were times where I never – other than for work – left the city. So I really liked that. It can be a very quiet, peaceful town to live in, to work in.
You started as a patrol officer in 2004. If you could have a conversation with 2004 Jason, what would you say?
That’s a good question. It might be to pay more attention. You know what you’re supposed to do, you’re trained in what you’re supposed to do, and obviously you got to be empathetic – that was impressed upon me early on in Minneapolis and the Academy – but to really pay attention, just because things go by so quick. Sometimes it can be easy to miss the big things in life, because they don’t necessarily seem to present themselves as big.
You took the reins from Chief Stacy Carlson in 2016. You told the Sun Post at the time that you hadn’t chosen the law enforcement path to be a chief. Does that still ring true?
I don’t think most people start their career fields and think of themselves as being a chief someday. You want to get the most out of your career as you can and take advantage of the opportunities. The number one rule in life is to show up. So if you show up, chances are you’re going to get those opportunities.
Did you have a motto or mission that you tried to instill in the department as chief?
Policing in general and in Golden Valley specifically, big emphasis on customer service. It’s the idea that, we deal with a lot of people for different reasons. Unfortunately, a lot of times, whether you’re a suspect, a victim or a witness, our interactions with people aren’t always on a positive note.
So to just always have that idea that we’re serving the citizens of Golden Valley or whoever we’re interacting with, and to make sure we’re always professional and there’s nothing we’re doing that we would be afraid to shine a light on. Knowing we’re going to make mistakes, knowing this is a very complicated business, but understanding that what we do is important and people need to understand it, and know it, and see it.
What has been your greatest challenge at the department?
Right now and for the last couple years, it’s the workload on police officers. In general and across the country, that’s been increasing. Public safety has been diversifying.
Like the mental health program, for example. When someone’s having a mental health crisis, lots of times that’s going to present itself in a way that law enforcement is going to be the one called to respond. That’s a training that we didn’t get emphasis on when I started 25 years ago. Obviously we spend a lot of time now recognizing that and adapting our strategies.
There’s lots of discussions about defunding police or reimagining police, and I think all of those discussions are important to have. I think we do have to understand that right now, the system is set up best for police officers to respond to those calls because our officers are trained highly in those areas. We have a social worker program we’ve been working with, and we had a community health officer for the last couple of years and we’re still trying to figure out who responds to what, there’s a lot that needs to be worked out. You kind of need to have both for a while, and figure out which works best.
What do you hope for the Golden Valley department in the next five years?
First of all, having hired a fair number of the officers that are here right now and the CSOs, I hope for them to develop and continue to move forward their careers. I hope that the city of Golden Valley is able to find a balance with maintaining the core mission of the police department, while at the same time, conforming to the needs and wants and desires of the 21st century and Golden Valley citizens.
I think that’s going to be the struggle: there’s all these other services we want to provide; there’s a limited number of officers. Or you can look at it budget-wise: how do we best allocate that [money] in a way that makes the most sense to provide the best public safety for the city.
That’s my hope for the future in Golden Valley: that they continue to build on a lot of the great things they’ve already done, and then adjust to the new paradigms that we find ourselves in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.