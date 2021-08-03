Golden Valley Police Chief Jason Sturgis has announced that he will retire from his career in law enforcement this summer. His last day on the force will be Aug. 27.
Sturgis has been a member of the Golden Valley Police Department since 2004. He is a native of Mason, Iowa, working jobs in lifeguarding and as a security guard. He received a bachelor’s degree in business at Briar Cliff University, then served as an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky until 1995, and moved home to work at the Minneapolis Police Department in 1996. In 2004, he left MPD to join the department in Golden Valley, where he worked his way from patrol officer to commander.
In 2015 he was named chief of police, succeeding Stacy Carlson. At the time, he told the Sun Post he had not begun his law enforcement path with a desire to be a police chief, but due to timing and being fortunate with advancement opportunities, had taken it.
Sturgis said just as timing was a factor in his decision to become the chief, timing is also the reason he is leaving his post. He said he was in the range where others in his position typically retire. He’s not sure what the future holds for him, but he will always have an affection for the city that he has had ties to for more than 20 years.
“I really love the city of Golden Valley,” he said. “It has been my home and workplace for a good chunk of my life.”
As he has served time in the top role, the department has added put a renewed focus on understanding mental health for both the public and its own officers, implemented a policy on body-worn cameras, and helped inform a new police oversight commission, which is expected to roll out in the fall.
