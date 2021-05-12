The Golden Valley Police Department has joined several neighboring law enforcement agencies and contracted with Hennepin County for an embedded social worker who will aid in mental health and other crisis police responses. The embedded social worker program is utilized by several cities, including St. Louis Park, Crystal, New Hope, Minnetonka and Robbinsdale.
Police Chief Jason Sturgis said county officials have been working with the department since last fall to start the program.
Sturgis explained that the social worker will be stationed with 911 dispatch. Any response from the social worker will depend on the caller’s situation. If there is previous knowledge about the caller and law enforcement isn’t needed, then the call may be routed directly to the social worker.
“In a perfect world, they’ll be able to reroute calls and it won’t even have to go to our officers, it can be handled at the dispatch level,” he said.
If law enforcement is needed, officers will respond to the scene but will maintain communication with the social worker as they search social service databases for information about the person in crisis. According to the agreement with Hennepin County Sheriff, the social worker will seek information such as the person’s history of violence or self-harm, mental health diagnoses and prescribed medications and whether the person takes the medications.
Sturgis said the communication will help officers “make better decisions” at the scene. The social worker will also be tasked with following up with those involved in the crisis, sometimes immediately after police intervention.
The Golden Valley City Council was unanimous in support of the contract. Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg, who requested the approval be pulled from the consent agenda for discussion, said she wanted those concerned about police operations to know about the new program.
“This is a really great program, I’m really excited for us to get started with it,” Sanberg said.
Sturgis called the program a “no-brainer” that would shorten response times and complement the department’s other mental health programs, including specialized police officers.
“Our own internal program has been very successful, but some of the things that we lack, this is certainly going to help pick that up and then some,” Sturgis said.
The contract is through December 2022.
