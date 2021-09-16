Retired Twin Cities police chief Scott Nadeau has been named interim chief to the Golden Valley Police Department. Nadeau is expected to serve the department for four to six months as the city searches for a permanent candidate.
The previous chief, Jason Sturgis, left his post Aug. 27 after five years on the job, 17 years total at the department. Cmdr. Dave Kuhnly had been serving as the interim chief following Sturgis’ departure.
Nadeau was welcomed by the Golden Valley City Council at its Sept. 9 meeting. He said the interim job was an ideal fit, as he had just retired from a 33-year career in law enforcement. He has served as an officer in Brooklyn Center, as police chief in Columbia Heights, and most recently, as director of the police and fire departments in Maplewood.
Nadeau joked that he had a “wonderful two months” of retirement before accepting the interim job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.