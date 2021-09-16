P216PF_GVinterimchief.JPG

Scott Nadeau and his wife, Jill, greet the Golden Valley City Council Sept. 9. Scott Nadeau has been named the interim chief at the Golden Valley Police Department.

 (VIDEO STILL)

Retired Twin Cities police chief Scott Nadeau has been named interim chief to the Golden Valley Police Department. Nadeau is expected to serve the department for four to six months as the city searches for a permanent candidate.

The previous chief, Jason Sturgis, left his post Aug. 27 after five years on the job, 17 years total at the department. Cmdr. Dave Kuhnly had been serving as the interim chief following Sturgis’ departure.

Nadeau was welcomed by the Golden Valley City Council at its Sept. 9 meeting. He said the interim job was an ideal fit, as he had just retired from a 33-year career in law enforcement. He has served as an officer in Brooklyn Center, as police chief in Columbia Heights, and most recently, as director of the police and fire departments in Maplewood.

Nadeau joked that he had a “wonderful two months” of retirement before accepting the interim job.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments