After months of consideration by the Planning Commission, the Golden Valley city code is being modified to include a type of home previously not allowed in the city. The Golden Valley City Council unanimously echoed its approval March 16 to allow rowhouses to be built in moderate-density areas.
City Planner Jason Zimmerman said rowhouses typically brought to mind brownstones like those along the East Coast, particularly in New York and Boston. He said Baltimore was known for its “distinctive” rowhouses, though more modern takes could be found increasingly in urban and suburban areas. Rowhouses are single-family dwellings attached to each other by sidewalls, with individual front and rear entrances. The homes can be owned altogether or sold per unit.
The City Council will need to approve the second reading of the code change, though the issue has appeared to draw little ire from the public. Two members of the public chose to speak on the issue March 16; one hoped that developers would pass savings to construct the modest units into the purchase price and the other commended the addition.
Limited opportunities to build
To start, rowhouses can only be constructed in areas zoned for medium-density residential. Those areas are few, including the northern portion of Douglas Drive and a few areas along Winnetka Avenue. The areas were recommended by the Planning Commission due to their potential as transportation corridors that could benefit from a “little more density and street presence,” said Zimmerman.
The limited opportunities are also due to the commission’s “conservative approach” to allow the home type.
“This is a big change and they didn’t want to go too far too fast,” said Zimmerman. Yet, he added that the homes would fulfill the city’s need for “the missing middle,” providing a step between Golden Valley’s large number of single-family homes and higher-density apartment buildings.
For now, the code limits rowhouses to three or four units. A maximum of six units was debated by the commission, but was walked back with the agreement that limits could be loosened in the future.
