Julia Grams, a Golden Valley mother of two, penned her first book in February. The book is called “Happy Place,” and is illustrated by Tanya Matiikiv.
Grams is an outdoor enthusiast and southwestern Minnesota native whose travels have taken her to mountain living on a ski resort in Colorado to organizing tourism in Peru. The Sun Post caught up with Grams to talk about the book and how her experiences shaped the journey of the book’s main character, Nora, in finding her own “Happy Place.”
Congrats on publishing your first book! Was the story or characters inspired by anyone in your life? What about the person/situation felt important to share with the world?
Yes, the story and characters were inspired by people in my life. I was inspired by a conversation with my daughter to write this book. We were talking about what makes us happy, and I was trying to help her understand that happiness is an idea deeper than just material items. Later on, as I thought more about it, I thought a book about happy places would be a good way to get this message across not only to her, but to all kids. The main character, Nora, was definitely based on my daughter. Many other characters also have similarities to family members and memories or experiences we have shared.
Nora has a close relationship with her grandfather. Why was it important to you that Nora’s adventure begins with a conversation with him?
I was lucky enough to have a wonderful relationship as a child with all of my grandparents. I had an especially close relationship with my grandpa and was taught a lot of life lessons from him. The relationship with a grandparent is very special, and I wanted to showcase that in this book as I think it’s something many kids can relate to.
In the story, Nora is seeking her own “happy place.” What is your happy place?
If you read the story, you will find out that I share a happy place with Nora’s mom, the mountains! I spent two years living in the mountains and that is a time of my life I will forever cherish.
Nora has some difficulty finding her “happy place,” though others around her seem to have it figured out. What about this struggle do you think young readers will relate to?
I think it is easy for kids to grasp the concept that many “things” make them happy. Every kid is happy to get a new toy, a special treat or outing with friends and family; however, it is sometimes a little harder to understand “why” something makes us feel happy. I think young readers can easily put themselves in Nora’s shoes and start asking themselves the same questions about what makes them and the people around them happy.
What was a piece of advice that you received, or a lesson that you learned from this process?
I was nervous to publish my first book. I doubted whether it was good enough or if other people would relate to it. But after receiving some advice from a few trusted friends, I decided to put aside my fear and just go for it. Ultimately, never be scared to put yourself out there as you never know who might need to hear your message.
Any “Easter eggs” or things you put into the story that have a special meaning to you?
You could say there is a whole basket. A happy place is something I think I spent a lot of time looking for as a child and young adult. This book has many personal touches, from characters and places that are meaningful to me, as well as a message I wanted to share to young readers and their parents/grandparents who may still be looking for their happy places.
Have you read the book to your daughters? What do they think of it?
Yes, of course, I have shared this book with my daughters and they enjoy it. My older daughter realizes that the book was inspired by her. She asks a lot of questions while we read the book and is always looking for a way to relate the characters to her life. I’m happy to say she comes up with a new happy place to tell me about every time we read it.
“Happy Place” is available for e-download and paperback delivery at amzn.to/3h36vBk.
